PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An American Airlines flight bound for Pittsburgh had to return to New York City after a bird strike Monday morning.

According to American Airlines, Flight 2107 suffered a bird strike as it was taking off from LaGuardia Airport at 8:11 a.m.

The flight turned around and landed safely back at LaGuardia at 8:25 a.m., then taxied to the gate.

American Airlines officials say they are evaluating the aircraft now, and working to re-book the passengers.

In a statement, they issued an apology:

“Flight 2107, an Embraer E190 from LaGuardia to Pittsburgh, encountered a bird strike on takeoff at 8:11 a.m. ET, and returned to LaGuardia. The flight landed safely at 8:25 a.m. ET, and taxied to the gate. Our maintenance team is currently evaluating the aircraft. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused. Our team is rebooking all 98 customers on other flights to Pittsburgh.”

Officials with American Airlines say the 98 passengers are being booked on other flights back to Pittsburgh International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Pittsburgh International Airport tells KDKA that the next flight in from LaGuardia lands here around 2 p.m., but most flights from New York are pretty full, so they’ll likely have to split everyone up from that flight across several other flights today.

