PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Bill Peduto, alongside city officials, will be hosting workshops to explain the importance of recycling.

Dubbed “Better Recycling, Better Burgh,” the workshops are aimed to help demonstrate the importance of waste reduction and recycling throughout the entire city of Pittsburgh.

Local residents, business owners and community leaders are all invited to attend any of the four workshops.

There are two separate days that will have two different workshops: residential and commercial. The residential sessions are created for people living in single-family dwellings, according to city officials, while commercial sessions are specifically designed for businesses.

Included in the workshop will be discussions about changes in recycling guidelines, new regulations, tips to reduce waste, hard-to-recycle materials and expert panel discussions.

Anyone interested in residential sessions can attend one of the two following sessions:

June 5: 6:30 – 8 p.m.

June 12: 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Business interested in commercial sessions can attend one of the following scheduled sessions:

June 5: 9 – 10:30 a.m.

June 12: 9 – 10:30 a.m.

All sessions will be held at the Constriction Junction Community Room located at 214 North Lexington Avenue.