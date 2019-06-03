Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh


LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers are no strangers to charitable acts and the incoming class of rookies is no exception.

Several of the Steelers new players made their way to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh to play games, meet patients and families, and raise the spirits of those around them.

“I’m here to make the kids smile and have fun doing it,” rookie running back Benny Snell told reporters.

During their time at the hospital, the rookies did everything from play games, take pictures with the kids and even….make slime?

That’s what rookie linebacker Devin Bush did once he arrived.

Cornerback Justin Layne had to stop a drive, but this time, not in the way he’s used to.

Finally, it just wouldn’t be a day at Children’s Hospital without some funny faces.

