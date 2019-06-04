  • KDKA TVOn Air

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – The Boyce Park Wave Pool will be closed an estimated six to 10 days while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The Allegheny County Facilities Management and Parks department said the pool began losing water Friday before park workers could locate the problem.

One of six hydrostatic relief valves, valves that prevent ground water pressure from affecting the pool, was malfunctioning and allowing the pool to drain. .

Facilities Management will have to drain the pool, replace all six hydrostatic relief valves as a proactive measure and refill the pool.

Pools in North, Settlers Cabin and South parks will in the meantime be open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. if weather permits.

For more information and updates, visit Allegheny County’s website.

