



LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Local amusement park Idlewild & SoakZone will begin paying their employees more this summer.

Park officials said in a statement on Tuesday that ride operator and lifeguard pay rates will now begin at $10 per hour.

According to the park, lifeguard training and certification is free to the employees and provided by the park.

For those interested in working in other departments and team members returning to the park for another season, they will both see pay increases.

Idlewild is hiring more than 700 employees in several departments including:

Rides

Aquatics

Grounds

Maintenance

Food & Beverage

Games

Retail

Public Safety

“Working at Idlewild & SoakZone is an exciting, one-of-a-kind experience,” said Human Resources Manager James Singer. “From operating our famous attractions that we all grew up with, to creating fan-favorite foods, and making friendships and memories that last a lifetime, our employee-centered, guest-focused atmosphere is both educational and fun.”

The new pay scale is just one of the parks several incentives to help attract employees. Other incentives include free admission to Idlewild & SoakZone, Kennywood Park and Sandcastle Waterpark, discounted tickets for family and friends, referral bonuses and exclusive team member events.

“There is a job for everyone,” said Singer. “Whether you are entering the workforce for the first time, a current professional looking for a new and exciting opportunity, or a retiree that is searching for a new way to enjoy the wonders of the Laurel Highlands over the summer, we have a position for you.”

The park is hosting a walk-in interview day on June 6 from 2-5 p.m. where interested applicants can interview on the spot as well as enjoy complimentary admission into the park for the applicant and a guest for the rest of the day.

If you are unable to make it to the interview event, interested applications can apply online on the Idlewild website.