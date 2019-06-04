CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A fugitive from justice is behind bars after he was cornered by police during a routine traffic stop.

Lyft driver Jason Sinagra says he picked up 39-year-old Montclair Gibbs early Tuesday morning in Crescent Township.

Sinagra, who’s a local pastor, was driving on McGovern Road talking to Gibbs about church when Patrolman Joe Burek started following him.

KDKA’s Kym Gable interviewed Sinagra about the ordeal.

Gable: “You pick up all kinds of people. Anything like this happen before?”

Sinagra: “Never.”

Officer Burek said, “We ran the information for the driver. We ran the passenger information and that’s when we got the hit.”

Gibbs is wanted for attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with an October 2016 crime in New Castle, Lawrence County.

He also had bench warrants in Allegheny County.

“I would have never known if the cop didn’t tell me. Very unsuspecting passenger,” said Sinagra.

“When we see that on the screen, we go into the mode, where – hey this is serious – we got the driver out first to ensure his safety and then secured the passenger from there. He went willingly,” added the officer.

And Sinagra took a deep breath. “I was just happy to be helpful. to help police do their job.”