



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has just been named to the top of another list.

Livability.com has ranked Pittsburgh as the top city for first-time homebuyers.

According to the website, they based the rankings on affordable home prices, resale value, first-time homebuyer programs and quality of life.

From architecture to affordable prices, Livability.com says “most of the city’s homes are reasonably priced to a family that earns the local median income.

Another reason Pittsburgh lands on top is First Front Door, the city’s program for first-time homebuyers.

They also name the city’s arts scene, the sports teams, the “beautifully restored downtown,” as well as that “Rust Belt grittiness that Pittsburghers proudly love.”

The other cities on the list include:

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Cincinnati, Ohio

Pueblo, Colorado

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Knoxville, Tennessee

Louisville, Kentucky

To see the full listing, visit Livability’s website at this link.