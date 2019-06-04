PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three people, including a child, were taken to the hospital following a Tuesday morning accident.
Pittsburgh Police officials say that emergency responders were called to the 2900-block of Beechwood Boulevard right before 8 a.m. for the reports of a head-on collision.
Authorities found a female driver with a child secured in a car seat the back seat. The driver was suffering from head, pelvis and leg injuries. The child appeared to not be seriously injured, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
In the other vehicle involved in the accident was a pregnant female driver who police say sustained cuts to her arm.
She was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.