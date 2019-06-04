Comments
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head early this morning in Wilkinsburg.
According to police, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. along Laketon Road.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.
