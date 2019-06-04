Filed Under:Allegheny County, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Shooting, Wilkinsburg, Wilkinsburg News

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head early this morning in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. along Laketon Road.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are taking over the investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

