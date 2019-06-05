Filed Under:Burchfield Primary School, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shaler Area School District, Tooth Fairy


SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The school year is winding down in most districts.

But, on Tuesday, one teacher in the Shaler Area School District went above and beyond to help a young student who lost a tooth during lunch.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan O’Black tweeted about the kind gesture at Burchfield Primary School.

He says the baby tooth got displaced in all the excitement and chaos.

So, to cover things for the student, Mrs. Roth wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy explaining what happened and confirming little Lily really did lose her tooth.

She said: “I can confirm with full confidence and authority that Lily lost her tooth at school today… Please take this note as proof of tooth lost.”

The teacher even said the Tooth Fairy could reach out with any questions of concerns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s