SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The school year is winding down in most districts.
But, on Tuesday, one teacher in the Shaler Area School District went above and beyond to help a young student who lost a tooth during lunch.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan O’Black tweeted about the kind gesture at Burchfield Primary School.
He says the baby tooth got displaced in all the excitement and chaos.
So, to cover things for the student, Mrs. Roth wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy explaining what happened and confirming little Lily really did lose her tooth.
She said: “I can confirm with full confidence and authority that Lily lost her tooth at school today… Please take this note as proof of tooth lost.”
Today one of our children @BurchfieldSASD lost their tooth during lunch and it tragically got misplaced! Knowing how important this was, one of our caring teachers took the opportunity to author a letter to our friend the Tooth Fairy!🧚♀️ Check out the work of this caring teacher! pic.twitter.com/KUtJGS8AID
— 𝗗𝗿. 𝗕𝗿𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗘. 𝗢’𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 (@oblackb) June 4, 2019
The teacher even said the Tooth Fairy could reach out with any questions of concerns.