PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted in theThanksgiving Day crash that killed a family of three was sentenced to 70 to 140 years in prison.
NOW: A judge sentenced Demetrius Coleman to 70-140 years for the deadly Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed a family of three. We talked to the victims’ relatives. I’ll have a live report at noon on #KDKA. pic.twitter.com/blyVuWiAW5
— Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) June 5, 2019
Demetrius Coleman was driving without a license when he killed 28-year-old David Bianco, his 21-year-old fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.
He was convicted of three counts of homicide.
On Thanksgiving Day 2016, Coleman was allegedly trying to run from police when he collided with another car on Route 30 in North Versailles.
Coleman and his female passenger were only slightly hurt.
