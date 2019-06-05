  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted in theThanksgiving Day crash that killed a family of three was sentenced to 70 to 140 years in prison.

Demetrius Coleman was driving without a license when he killed 28-year-old David Bianco, his 21-year-old fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Annika.

He was convicted of three counts of homicide.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/Light_House_600)

On Thanksgiving Day 2016, Coleman was allegedly trying to run from police when he collided with another car on Route 30 in North Versailles.

Coleman and his female passenger were only slightly hurt.

