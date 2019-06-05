By Lisa Washington
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) – Ellwood City Medical Center officials are investigating whether any patient records were compromised Tuesday after a cyber attack.

The Beaver County Times reports that on Tuesday, officials from Ellwood City Medical Center said the hospital was the victim of a cyber attack.

This isn’t the first time the hospital is under scrutiny.

Ellwood City Medical Center is already under investigation for ongoing payroll problems.

The past year, employees reported that their paychecks were being delayed by several weeks. They reported that their paychecks were bouncing or the banks wouldn’t take them.

The hospital is owned by a Florida-based healthcare group.

Lisa Washington

