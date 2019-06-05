Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Kennywood Park is getting noticed for having two of the tallest and scariest roller coasters in the state.
The state tourism office, VisitPA, ranked the top ten roller coasters in Pennsylvania.
Included in rankings were the Phantom’s Revenge, ranked at number three, and the Thunderbolt, capping out the ranking at number ten.
The Phantom’s Revenge is a steel roller coaster which reaches a top speed of 85 mph and climbs to a towering 160 feet in the air. The Thunderbolt is a wooden roller coaster which reached 70 feet into the sky and takes riders on a top speed of 55 mph.
The Blue Streak at Conneaut Lake Park also made the list in the ninth position.
To see the complete list released by VisitPA, click here.