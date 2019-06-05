Comments
GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Members of swift water rescue teams were called in to help rescue a man stuck in his vehicle.
According to a post on Facebook from the West Salem Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to an incident where a car was swept off of a bridge by flood waters.
Emergency responders from West Salem, Jamestown, Sheakleyville, Transfer, Greenville and Hermitage responded to the scene on South Barry Road where the man was trappded in his vehicle in chest deep water.
Members of the swift water rescue team were able to rescue the man from the flooded conditions.
Officials want to remind motorists, if roadways are flooded to not drive in the water.