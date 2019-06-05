  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Flooding, Local TV, South Berry Road, West Salem Volunteer Fire Department

GREENVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Members of swift water rescue teams were called in to help rescue a man stuck in his vehicle.

According to a post on Facebook from the West Salem Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to an incident where a car was swept off of a bridge by flood waters.

Emergency responders from West Salem, Jamestown, Sheakleyville, Transfer, Greenville and Hermitage responded to the scene on South Barry Road where the man was trappded in his vehicle in chest deep water.

Members of the swift water rescue team were able to rescue the man from the flooded conditions.

Officials want to remind motorists, if roadways are flooded to not drive in the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s