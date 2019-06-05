SEVERE WEATHER: StorSevere Weather To Bring Hail, High Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are turning to the public for help in locating a missing woman.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 49-year-old Jennifer Antonoplos was last seen leaving UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital Wednesday.

Antonoplos is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, wearing a grat t-shirt with a bible verse on the back.

Police officals say she has lived in Homestead and South Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

