PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are turning to the public for help in locating a missing woman.
According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, 49-year-old Jennifer Antonoplos was last seen leaving UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital Wednesday.
Antonoplos is described as 5-feet 4-inches tall, wearing a grat t-shirt with a bible verse on the back.
Police officals say she has lived in Homestead and South Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call missing persons detectives at 412-323-7141.
