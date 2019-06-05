PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following last week’s stretch of destructive storms, some areas could see much of the same with a new weather system moving through the region Wednesday evening.
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer County, including Greenville, Sharpsville and Reynold Heights.
Flash Flood Warning including Greenville PA, Sharpsville PA, Reynolds Heights PA until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6XXejgsRaI
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) June 5, 2019
The advisory will remain in effect until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.
FLASH FLOODING: Water quickly came up in Greenville, Mercer County. A water rescue is in progress near High Street, there. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…never try to cross over water covered roadways. https://t.co/gg6uaS8CJz @KDKA pic.twitter.com/gnDJ9OVnZC
— Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) June 5, 2019
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.