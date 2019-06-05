SEVERE WEATHER: StorSevere Weather To Bring Hail, High Winds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following last week’s stretch of destructive storms, some areas could see much of the same with a new weather system moving through the region Wednesday evening.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Mercer County, including Greenville, Sharpsville and Reynold Heights.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7:15 p.m. Wednesday evening.

