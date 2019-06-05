



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sunny weather in Pittsburgh doesn’t last forever, so you may want to grab your umbrella on the way out the door this morning.

Pittsburgh is waking up to comfortable temperatures in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Temperatures this afternoon will be mid to upper 70s, which is about the average this time of year. The high for today is 76.

While it will be warm today, it won’t be too sunny. There’s a chance for rain and thunderstorms today.

Showers also rolled in earlier this morning, and counties like Lawrence, Butler and Beaver saw rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

There will be a lull in showers from 8 a.m. to noon before a cold front comes in.

With the cold front comes a line of thunderstorms that is expected to sweep into the area around 1 p.m.

The good news is, we were at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, but that warning has been moved to the area south of us.

Expect a few storms, gusty winds and heavy downpours.

There will scattered storms up until 8 p.m., then the rain along with the cloud cover will be gone.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are looking good at this point, with highs of 80s and very low chances of rain.

There will be a stretch of a few beautiful days before showers return at the start of next week.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.