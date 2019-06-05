SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — A New Castle woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man after investigators say her Snapchat account helped lead them to her.

According to the Sharon Police Department, Alexis Holmes, 20, is facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery and burglary related to the May 23 murder of Khalil Hopson, 24, of Sharon.

Sharon Police say that officers responded to a call about a shooting at a Cedar Avenue home in the early morning of May 23. Upon their arrival, police say they discovered Khalil Hopson being treated by his father for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio for life-threatening injuries, where he died.

Hopson’s father later told police that he woke up to the sound of gunshots and heard his son saying, “She let him in.” Investigators say they later learned that “she” was Alexis Holmes after searching the home and finding Holmes’ i.d. card, which showed a New Castle address.

Police say Holmes told investigators that she came to Hopson’s house to stay for the night on May 23. She said that she and Hopson went to talk on the porch when three men holding guns came rushing from the backyard. She froze on the porch, while Hopson went inside and was followed by two of the gunmen, according to police.

Homes told police she heard shots fired inside, so she ran off. She told police that she never used her phone to talk to anyone from the time she fell asleep at the house through the moment the gunshots went off.

After conducting a search warrant of Holmes’ phone, investigators say they discovered text messages between her and a man she said was her ex-boyfriend, allegedly discussing the robbery of Hopson for several thousand dollars. Police also say that surveillance video of the area near Holmes’ home several hours before the homicide allegedly showed her handing the ex-boyfriend a firearm before he drove off with an unidentified male in the passenger seat.

Investigators say they tried to contact Holmes again to speak about the case on May 24 but were unsuccessful. Detectives discovered her Snapchat account had been accessed in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 27 and 28. Police in Myrtle Beach were able to confirm that Holmes’ vehicle was in the area, according to Sharon Police.

Sharon Police said Wednesday that Holmes had been arrested in Austintown Twp., Ohio with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. The investigation is ongoing and police say no further information will be released at this time.