Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pools are required to be tested twice a day — so how do you know your local pool is being properly tested for bacteria?
Pools are required to send a bacteria sample once a week. These bacteria samples are then sent to the Department of Environmental Protection to be tested for coliform.
You can make sure your pool is properly being inspected by going to the Allegheny County Health Department’s facility inspection search page.
If any coliforms are found in a pool, swimming has to be stopped and the pool has to follow several procedures before swimmers are allowed back in.
Here are three things you can do to make sure you protect yourself and others when swimming in a community pool this summer:
- If you are sick, stay out of the pool.
- Shower before you enter the pool.
- Make sure that small children don’t drink the pool water.