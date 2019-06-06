BEECHVIEW (KDKA) — An alligator was found tonight in Beechview after someone walking their dog spotted it near Rutherford and Sebring Avenues around 10:00 p.m.

It appeared to be about five feet long.

Police and animal control officers cornered it against the side of a garage and used a pole and duct tape to keep its mouth shut.

Police say this could’ve potentially been a dangerous situation.

“It’s dark out, you can’t see what’s in the bushes right next to you if you would’ve had someone coming down the street, heard some bushes rustling, they would’ve looked, thought it was a little cat or a dog and been surprised,” one officer said. “An animal like that, I would think would not tend to be friendly with human beings.”

The alligator was taken to animal control, but it is not clear what will happen to it now.

This is the second time in a few weeks an alligator has been found in Pittsburgh as one was pulled from the Monongahela River near the South Side Riverfront Park.