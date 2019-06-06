MONESSEN (KDKA) — An apartment fire had Monessen Police officer Chris Grey rushing into a Donner Street Building.

“I notified 9-1-1, updated the fire department, went to the apartment, got the occupants out of the residence and started an evacuation of the apartment building,” Officer Grey said.

The occupants of apartment 11 included a woman and a badly burnt man.

“She was very distraught, worked up and scared,” Grey said. “He had severe burns from his belly to his feet.”

The man apparently saved only by the woman who literally used whatever was at hand in the powder room to extinguish him, including a towel.

When investigators started asking how the man ended up on fire, the explanation was one they had never heard before.

According to the man and the woman, it was all in an effort to set the mood, but the man ended up set on fire.

“They were having a romantic relationship in the bathroom, using rubbing alcohol and candles, which in turn, started the fire,” Grey said.

When asked why this happened in the bathroom, the distraught woman replied, “this was the safest place they could find to do this.”

Suffering second and third-degree burns on 75% of his body, the man was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh and his exact status is not known.

The woman is not facing any charges.