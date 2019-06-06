Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Mount Washington resident is fighting for funds and a facelift for his neighborhood.
“Its a disgrace up here,” said Patrick Gianella.
Gianella began circulating a petition asking for funds to be made available to fix up the section of Grandview Avenue through Duquesne Heights.
“The area from the Duquesne Heights Incline to Sweetbriar Street and beyond is a disgrace,” the petition says.
Gianella tells KDKA that a comprehensive study was done in 2005 that proposed repairs for the railings, lightings, intersections, sidewalks and signage.
KDKA brought his concerns to the city council.
Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith will speak directly to his concerns.