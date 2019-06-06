By Meghan Schiller
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Mount Washington resident is fighting for funds and a facelift for his neighborhood.

“Its a disgrace up here,” said Patrick Gianella.

Gianella began circulating a petition asking for funds to be made available to fix up the section of Grandview Avenue through Duquesne Heights.

(Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

“The area from the Duquesne Heights Incline to Sweetbriar Street and beyond is a disgrace,” the petition says.

Gianella tells KDKA that a comprehensive study was done in 2005 that proposed repairs for the railings, lightings, intersections, sidewalks and signage.

(Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

KDKA brought his concerns to the city council.

Pittsburgh Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith will speak directly to his concerns.

Meghan Schiller

