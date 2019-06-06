Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania lottery winners were lucky enough to win big bucks from local retailers.
In May, four top prizes were awarded to local players in Allegheny, Lackawanna, Lycoming and Lancaster counties, according to PA Lottery.
One retailer who sold the $3 million winning ticket earned a $10,000 bonus, and three other retailers earned $5,000 bonuses.
They are:
- Lans Express North S., 1227 S. Main Ave., Scranton (Sold $3 million winning ticket);
- Jiffy Market & Deli Inc., 115 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Jersey Shore;
- Speedy Tobacco Mart, 1602 5th Ave., Coraopolis; and
- Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom.
Some other prizes included five $300,00-prizes, two $250,00-prices and fifteen $100,00-prizes.