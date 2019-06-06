  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheney County, Lackawanna County, Lancaster County, Local News, Lycoming County, Pennsylvania News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania lottery winners were lucky enough to win big bucks from local retailers.

In May, four top prizes were awarded to local players in Allegheny, Lackawanna, Lycoming and Lancaster counties, according to PA Lottery.

One retailer who sold the $3 million winning ticket earned a $10,000 bonus, and three other retailers earned $5,000 bonuses.

File photo (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

They are:

  • Lans Express North S., 1227 S. Main Ave., Scranton (Sold $3 million winning ticket);
  • Jiffy Market & Deli Inc., 115 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Jersey Shore;
  • Speedy Tobacco Mart, 1602 5th Ave., Coraopolis; and
  • Peterson’s Grocery Outlet, 72 Peach Bottom Road, Peach Bottom.

Some other prizes included five $300,00-prizes, two $250,00-prices and fifteen $100,00-prizes.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s