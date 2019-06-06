  • KDKA TVOn Air

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police homicide detectives have arrested 34-year-old Antonio Vecchiola in Monroeville for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Jessica Vecchiola in 2017.

On February 6, 2017, Penn Hills Police responded to a home on Loretta Drive, the home of Jessica Vecchiola, after her mother discovered her unresponsive.

    • She was pronounced dead at the scene. Initially, it was ruled she died of Atlanto-Occipital Dislocation or the severing of the spinal column from the skull base.

    Two days later, County Police began an investigation into the suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

    In January 2019, the investigation caused the manner of death to change from “pending investigation” to “homicide.”

    On June 6, detectives presented their case to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office and then an arrest warrant was issued for Antonio Vecchiola.

    He was arrested without incident and taken into custody. He is awaiting an arraignment on the charges of criminal homicide while being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.

