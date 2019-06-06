OAKLAND (KDKA) — Skyvue Apartments was called one of the trendy places to live when it was built back in 2016; 14 stories, nearly 400 residential units, underground parking and all in the heart of Oakland.

However, an electrical fire last weekend left everyone in the dark, displaced and looking for answers, including Alecia Petrikis.

“The lack of information is just sort of frustrating in not knowing when we are going to get back,” she said. “They won’t answer phone calls, they won’t answer emails so they’re just completely blocking us from knowing anything and Duquesne Light is doing the same thing.”

Residents have not been allowed back inside Skyvue Apartments since a fire Sunday knocked out the power, but Duquesne Light says it’s close to restoring it.

Duquesne Light was waiting on approval from the city that a wiring inspection had been completed, which was done this afternoon and a crew was dispatched to restore power. Now it’s up to the apartment management to power up, but as of late Thursday afternoon that had not yet happened.

In the meantime, University of Pittsburgh pharmacy student Tony Dalesio, with the help of his mother was moving out, something he had planned to do before the fire.

“Eleventh floor, pitch black with my mother, carrying boxes, carrying clothes, everything,” he said. “This has nothing to do with the fire, but the fire accelerated the move. I was going to wait until June 30 but with everything going on, I’m going to move out now.”

The building houses students from Pitt, Carnegie Mellon, and Carlow as well as young professionals. Our calls to the management office were unanswered as well as calls to the owners of the structure.