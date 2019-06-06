  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drug Arrests, Local News, Local TV, opioid epidemic, Search Warrants, Washington, Washington County


WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Police say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs in two Washington County houses after they executed search warrants.

As the result of two separate investigations that spanned several months, two search warrants were executed by Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force Detectives.

Police say the first investigation that centered around Broad Street in Washington City led them to find 7 ounces of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin and more than $7,000 cash.

(Photo Credit: Washington County Office of the District Attorney)

They also say they found additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Police arrested Charles Richard, 37, of Chicago.

The second investigation was launched on a residence on Murtland Avenue. Police say they seized more than a brick of stamp bags of heroin, hundreds of dollars and additional drug trafficking related paraphernalia.

(Photo Credit: Washington County Office of the District Attorney)

Police arrested Ronald Thomas, 54, of Washington.

Both investigations were launched when police say they received reports of trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin.

The two suspects are being charged with felony drug charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s