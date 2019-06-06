WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Police say they found a large quantity of illegal drugs in two Washington County houses after they executed search warrants.
As the result of two separate investigations that spanned several months, two search warrants were executed by Washington County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force Detectives.
Police say the first investigation that centered around Broad Street in Washington City led them to find 7 ounces of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin and more than $7,000 cash.
They also say they found additional drug trafficking paraphernalia.
Police arrested Charles Richard, 37, of Chicago.
The second investigation was launched on a residence on Murtland Avenue. Police say they seized more than a brick of stamp bags of heroin, hundreds of dollars and additional drug trafficking related paraphernalia.
Police arrested Ronald Thomas, 54, of Washington.
Both investigations were launched when police say they received reports of trafficking of crack cocaine and heroin.
The two suspects are being charged with felony drug charges.