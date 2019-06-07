



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This one of the sweetest holidays of the year!

National Doughnut Day is this Friday, June 7, and local bakeries in the Pittsburgh area are serving up some fresh deals and giveaways to help you celebrate!

Bethel Bakery is offering a free, glazed doughnut for every customer! But why only make it one day? Three lucky winners will win free donuts for a year through the bakery’s Instagram contest!

Duck Donuts will be celebrating National Donut Day with a Sweet Summer Beach Bash! Everyone in attendance will receive a free donut.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering the combo deal: a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin’ (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Giant Eagle is getting in on the National Doughnut Day action by offering a dozen doughnut for the discounted price of $3.99, this Friday only.

Only 2 days to go until #NationalDonutDay! To celebrate – we’re offering a dozen donuts for just $3.99 Friday ONLY! pic.twitter.com/SF500sjtT4 — Giant Eagle, Inc. (@GiantEagle) June 5, 2019

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is looking to give away more than 1 million doughnut this Friday. They say that if guests help them reach their magic number, they are going to announce another free doughnut day later in the month of June.

Oakmont Bakery is offering a free regular priced doughnut with any purchase.

Sounds yummy, huh? Well, what are you waiting for? Get going and get your free doughnut!