PITTSBURGH (KDKA)-Pope Francis is making a change to the Lord’s Prayer.

Instead of saying “lead us not into temptation,” the Pope is changing the wording to “do not let us fall into temptation.”  He says the original wording makes it sound like God is leading Catholics to sin, but he says the devil is to blame.

The UCatholic reports that more than 1 billion Catholics will have to adjust to some new wording in the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples.  The change is said to be more in line with the prayer’s original intentions.

