  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Thompson Run Road

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thompson Run Road between Radcliff Drive and Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township is under an emergency closure due to concern about the structural integrity of one lane.

According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, during an annual inspection of the lane on Thompson Run Bridge No. 3, a consultant discovered a stone abutment had washed away during recent storms making the southbound lane possibly structurally deficient.

Stops signs are going to be used to control traffic where the road becomes a single lane.

There is currently no time table for when a repair might occur or when the road will be completely reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s