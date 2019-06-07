Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thompson Run Road between Radcliff Drive and Babcock Boulevard in Ross Township is under an emergency closure due to concern about the structural integrity of one lane.
According to the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works, during an annual inspection of the lane on Thompson Run Bridge No. 3, a consultant discovered a stone abutment had washed away during recent storms making the southbound lane possibly structurally deficient.
Stops signs are going to be used to control traffic where the road becomes a single lane.
There is currently no time table for when a repair might occur or when the road will be completely reopened.