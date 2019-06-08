PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Florida doctor is paying over $900,000 to settle a false claims allegation in Greensburg.
Dr. Nathan Hanflink of Mt. Dora, Florida, allegedly received improper payments for making referrals to Universal Fluid Laboratories in Greensburg. He also allegedly caused false claims to be submitted to Medicare for drug testing services, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Brady.
According to the settlement that was announced on June 6, Dr. Hanflink referred patients to the lab for tests while engaged in a financial relationship with them, specifically, the lab paid Dr. Hanflink for his referrals. From there, the lab would submit claims to Medicare for the drug testing services.
This is in violation of the Stark Law, which prohibits doctors from making referrals for health services payable by Medicare to entities with which they have a financial relationship unless an exception has been granted.
The Anti-Kickback Statute prohibits offering, paying, soliciting or receiving payment for referrals or services that would otherwise be covered by federal healthcare programs.
Along with the settlement payment, Dr. Hanflink signed an agreement with the Department of Health and Human Services that will require regular monitoring of his billing practices for three years.