



Marzipan

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Marzipan is a handsome guy who is impatiently waiting to find a family of his own. He can be a bit shy in new situations, but once he warms up, he has a big personality! Marzipan would prefer a calm, settled home of adults so that he can relax and take it easy. And, he may even enjoy having a rabbit companion, as long as the proper introductions are made!

To find out more about how to adopt Marzipan, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Ivy & Hank

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Say hi to Ivy! She’ll certainly greet you with a precious squeak and a curious approach. Being the cuddliest of her sisters, Ivy is not shy to let you know how much she loves your praise by purring sweetly as she melts in your arms.

To find out more about how to adopt Ivy, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hank is a middle-aged guy. He is friendly with everyone he meets. Hank likes to go for walks. He came to us as a stray after being bumped by a car. He was thin, but thankfully, had no broken bones.

He was treated for Lyme and flea dermatitis. Hank is has some arthritis but gets around well.

He is looking for an easy-going family who will give him lots of extra attention to give him. Wouldn’t it be great to spoil this guy after all he’s been through?

To find out more about how to adopt Hank, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

