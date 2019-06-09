PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The pageantry and colors of the LGBTQ community were fully on display Sunday in the annual Unity Parade.

According to estimates, this was the largest one on record so far.

Everyone seemed to enjoy it and not just members of the LGBTQ community.

“Equality for everybody,” said Theresa Bonner of Pittsburgh who brought her children to the event. “Bring them down and open our eyes up to a whole new world. They haven’t seen this. This is their first one and they’re so excited.”

Pittsburgh’s corporate community has long embraced the LGBTQ community, along with the politicians, but support from the entire community has been slower.

“As you go along the route, you’ll see the families that are here, straight families with their children,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “Being a part, to show how all of Pittsburgh is one.”

It’s a real sense of pride for members of the LGBTQ community.

“Just seeing all the families and people bringing their kids and everything to check out what’s going in, it makes my heart fill,” said Tracy Dietz of Greensburg.

“We are a very diverse community,” added Aubreana Sky, a marcher in the parade. “We welcome anyone with open arms. Come, join, be yourself, be happy, be free. That’s basically what the city is all about!”

And that’s what Pride is all about.