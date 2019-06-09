  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Illegal Dumping, Laurel Highlands, Laurel Ridge State Park, Local News, Local TV


ROCKWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – Instead of taking their trash to a landfill, people have been taking their trash to Laurel Ridge State Park. And the park isn’t happy about it.

(Photo Credit: Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail/Facebook)

Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail shared pictures of trucks that have been photographed driving and dumping trash into the area.

They say that these photos of illegal dumping were taken on Laurel Ridge State park near Decker Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail/Facebook)

A white Dodge Ram and a green Dodge Ram are pictured. One has a couch in the truck bed, the other has mattresses and a third picture shows a pile of tires on the side of the road.

(Photo Credit: Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail/Facebook)

“We would much rather focus on improving our resources than collecting others’ garbage,” the post reads.

The park needs help identifying the trucks and asks anyone with information to call 814-445-7725 to talk to a park ranger.

