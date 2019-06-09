NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teenage New Castle male was arrested yesterday in a shooting that police say injured two people.

The New Castle Police Department said they were called to 712 Cumberland Avenue early yesterday evening after reports of shots being fired.

The police say when they arrived, there were two males arguing outside the house.

The one male, identified as a 17-year-old who lives at the residence allegedly pulled a firearm out of his waistband and began to fire at the second male, an 18-year-old.

Police say the 18-year-old was caught in the leg by a bullet as he ran to a waiting car. They say the driver was grazed by a bullet in the upper rib cage area.

After investigation, police reported that they found casings and slugs in the area of the shooting. They also say they found a semi-automatic handgun which they believe was reported stolen from Youngstown.

The police interviewed witnesses and reviewed video of the incident.

The officers arrested the 17-year-old on charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearm possession and others.

They say he’s being held in Lawrence County Jail on a $150,000 bond and that he will be tried as an adult.