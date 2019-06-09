  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A horse trailer carrying three ponies, four lambs, and four goats broke down along the Parkway East near Pittsburgh.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police/Facebook)

State troopers requested the Allegheny County Police Department’s help after the horse trailer broke down and became inoperable.

A mounted police officer arrived with the Allegheny County Police Department’s horse trailer and helped herd all the animals back to the department’s stables.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police/Facebook)

The animals stayed there overnight until the next morning.

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County Police/Facebook)

The police say the driver and her two grandchildren were able to continue their journey home to Franklin, Pa.

