PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A horse trailer carrying three ponies, four lambs, and four goats broke down along the Parkway East near Pittsburgh.
State troopers requested the Allegheny County Police Department’s help after the horse trailer broke down and became inoperable.
A mounted police officer arrived with the Allegheny County Police Department’s horse trailer and helped herd all the animals back to the department’s stables.
The animals stayed there overnight until the next morning.
The police say the driver and her two grandchildren were able to continue their journey home to Franklin, Pa.