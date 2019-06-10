  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Charlie Batch is continuing his efforts to better the Pittsburgh community with the announcement of an expansion of the “Best of the Batch Foundation” Clubhouse.

The new additions to the facility in Munhall will be six times the size of the current setup at 21,000 square feet. The ground-breaking took place Monday afternoon, and included plenty of guests including Steelers President Art Rooney II, Second Lady of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Giselle Fetterman, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Chip Ganassi of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Watch the press conference here:

The foundation acquired land adjacent to the current facility to make the upgrades that will include a new STEAM Lab, gymnasium, dance studio, multi-purpose cafeteria and activity rooms as well as new administrative offices and collaboration spaces. According to group officials, the upgrades will allow the Foundation to better serve and meet the needs of a significantly higher number of children and will also provide a “go-to-spot” for parents, families, teachers, community groups and seniors.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Batch and the foundation have raised $5.6 of the $7.6 million needed for the construction. The groups hopes to secure the other $2 million through fundraising and advertisement opportunities.

Best of the Batch Foundation was started by the former Steelers quarterback in 1999 as a non-profit organization that provides year-round educational programming for nearly 4,000 students throughout Western Pennsylvania. The Foundation’s mission is to provide financially challenged youth and their families with the purpose, desire and resources to give their best efforts in all they do – to become ‘The Best of the Batch.”

The group offers after school programming, mentorship programs, scholarship programs and other events to help students throughout each year.

