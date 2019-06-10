  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Boston Red Sox, David Ortiz, Dominican Republic, MLB, Shooting


SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities say former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is hospitalized following surgery for a gunshot wound after being ambushed by a man in a bar in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.

Dominican police officials said Ortiz was at the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo around 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the gunman approached from behind and shot him at close range. Officials said Ortiz was taken to the Abel Gonzalez clinic, where he underwent surgery, and his condition was stable.

(Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Ortiz’s father, Leo, said his son was out of danger and there wasn’t any collateral damage, meaning no damage to major organs. He said he had no idea why someone would have shot at his son.

For more on this developing story, visit CBS Boston at this link.

