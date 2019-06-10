Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A school bus was involved in an accident in downtown Pittsburgh.
According to a tweet from Allegheny County officials, three vehicles were involved in an accident near Amberson Avenue and Fifth Avenue.
Allegheny County 911 officials say that three adults and one child were on the school bus, however, no one aboard the bus was injured. One person was injured from one of the other two vehicles. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Fifth Avenue remains closed between Amberson Avenue and Morewood Avenue.
