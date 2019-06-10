PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After nine seasons in the league, former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has ended his playing career.

Moats made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

“I have to give a big thanks to the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers for giving me this opportunity to play 9 seasons in the NFL! Last but certainly not least, I have to give a big shoutout to #BillsMafia & #SteelersNation for all the support! #DontCrossTheMoats #Retired”

Moats spent four seasons with Pittsburgh between 2014 and 2017. It was his second of three stops in his career. The linebacker was drafted out of James Madison in the 6th round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He signed a one year contract with the Steelers in 2014 and would earn a three-year deal the following season. Moats spent most of his time as a backup and depth linebacker with Pittsburgh, earning spot starts when injuries occurred.

The Steelers did not offer another contract to Moats in the 2018 offseason, so he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. He was placed on injured reserve with a sprained MCL on September 1st, 2018. He was released about a month later.

In his career, Moats recorded 228 tackles, with 16.5 sacks. He recorded 11.5 of the sacks with Pittsburgh. He also forced 4 fumbles while recovering four more.

Moats was a player ambassador for the Steelers, participating in many community events. He continues to do work with Pittsburgh as a former player. Most recently, Moats has joined the staff of Steelers Nation Radio during the team OTAs.