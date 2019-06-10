



NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A former high school wrestling state champion who was shot by police will stand trial. Logan Macri is charged with threatening officers with a gun during an arrest on April 14th.

The former wrestler for Canon-McMillian High School waived his right to a preliminary trial in Washington County. Macri walked in and out of the court with his arm in a cast and without saying a word. The 20-year-old from Canonsburg will stand trial on several charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats.

His attorney, Casey White, said three other charges Macri faced for reportedly attacking his mother were withdrawn.

“She was not a victim in a sense,” White told reporters. “She was trying to prevent any harm to her son, any harm to law enforcement, [and] any harm to others.”

According to state police, Canonsburg and North Strabane Township Police went to Macri’s house on April 14th for a call of domestic violence. Once there, they found Macri outside with an AR-15 assault rifle. Police said Macri put it down when instructed, but he picked it up and pointed it at them.

Police fired before he did, hitting him several times. Macri had to be flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for surgery.

White told KDKA, Macri’s gun was not loaded, and would not say if it was or was not pointed at officers.

“Right now he’s upset that he placed himself and placed everybody else in this situation. He’s a good kid, a hard-working kid who never had a problems with law enforcement,” he said.

At the magisterial district court, the prosecution showed dashcam video to Macri and White. It was not presented as evidence.

“It was hard for everyone to see,” White said. “It showed the officers using some perceived self-defense.”

According to White, Macri is back home with his family and undergoing various treatments. White would not say what those treatments are for.