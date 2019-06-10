Filed Under:City of Duquesne Police Department, Local TV, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Pittsburgh News

CITY OF DUQUESNE (KDKA) – Police officials say that a man was struck by a vehicle in the City of Duquesne.

Police officials from the City of Duquesne Police Department posted to Facebook saying that they began receiving calls at approximately 1:15 p.m. reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to the scene of the accident outside of Truman Towers on North Second Street.

Investigators say that a 56-year-old man from Braddock walked onto the street and was struck by a Ford Focus operated by a 65-year-old woman from Duquesne.

The accident happened at a low speed, said investigators in a post on Facebook.

“The damage on the vehicle indicated a low-speed impact with very minor damage to the passenger front bumper and passenger-side mirror.”

The man was taken to a local hospital with leg and back injuries.

