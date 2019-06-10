  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ray Petelin
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Saying 2019 has been a soggy year would be the understatement of the year.

This year, precipitation has been relentless. Of the 160 days we have experienced, so far of 2019 (at the time this article was written), 116 of those had a trace or more of precipitation.

That means a whopping 72.5% of the year has come with precipitation. In fact, it has rained so much, that we have only been able to string together a maximum of three dry days in a row.

That has only happened twice. Once in early May, then again at the end of last week.

Believe it, or not, we haven’t seen as much precipitation by this time last year.

Last year, by now, we had 22.28” of precipitation. This year, we have had 19.45”. That is still 30.6” ABOVE average.

On the bright side, at least my grass is green.

