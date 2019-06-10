



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While rain will be possible throughout the day, it appears the amount expected has gone way down, and we will see plenty of dry hours today.

At this point, the biggest concern is how much we warm before we see a cold front slide through this evening. Model-predicted highs have come down to the mid-70s, but with rain chances down and the possibility of a couple of hours of sunshine, we could see highs well above guidance for the day.

At this point, we are left off of the severe weather outlook map with just weak thunderstorms forecast, but that may change with the next outlook for the day.

Grab the umbrella though, especially if you have plans on being outside for a couple of hours. It appears the area will see anywhere from 0.3 inches to 1 inch of rain depending on where you are, with the best chance for rain coming in during the late afternoon as the cold front slides through.

Some strong storms appear to be possible as the front comes through, including large hail and gusty wind speeds. Once again, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley expects that we will be added to the severe risk map with either a marginal or enhanced risk of severe weather. Lots of lightning will also accompany many of the storms that develop and fire off of the cold front.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry, with Tuesday fighting it out with Thursday and Friday for the coolest of the week. Tuesday highs should hit 70 degrees, but just barely. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday will see highs back in the mid-70s with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies.

Thursday will see highs near 70 with a solid chance for rain in the afternoon. A cold front rolls through Thursday evening, leaving another cool and dry day on Friday.

Friday’s high should barely hit 70 degrees.

Then, the final weekend for the Three Rivers Art Festival is looking like a wet one with rain chances for Saturday afternoon and all day long on Sunday. Will monitor.

