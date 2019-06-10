Comments
SALEM TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State police are searching for a suspect in an alleged road rage incident in Westmoreland County.
The incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. at Trees Mills Road, near Athena Drive in Salem Township.
According to state police, the suspect is accused of getting out of his vehicle at that location and choking a 21-year-old woman.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall, an average to muscular build and brown hair.
Police say he was driving a tan-colored GMC Envoy with unknown registration.
Stay with KDKA for Ross Guidotti’s full report on this developing story.