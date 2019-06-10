Comments
LARIMER (KDKA) – There is a large police presence in the Larimer neighborhood of Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers say that there is police and EMS activity in the 400-block of Larimer Avenue.
They initially received a call Monday afternoon at 4:31 p.m.
Police found two people suffering gunshot wounds, both a man and a woman.
Both of the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Investigators have restricted access to a parking lot at the corner of Meadow Street and Larimer Avenue.
There is a heavy police presence on Mayflower Street and Paulson Avenue as well.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details