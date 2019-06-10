  • KDKA TVOn Air

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A local Salvation Army is in need of several household and food items.

According to a post on Facebook by the Washington Salvation Army, they are seeking new or gently used items to help replenish their stock.

The post says that the Salvation Army needs bath towels, face cloths, conditioner, mens and womens razors and body wash.

Their Emergency Food Pantry is also in need of peanut butter, jelly, baked beans, spaghetti sauce, pasta and mararoni and cheese.

Anyone that is able to make a donation can take items directly to the Washington Salvation Army located at 60 East Maiden Street in Washington, Pa.

