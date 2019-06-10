SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find the man who got out of his car and choked a woman during a road rage incident in Westmoreland County.

Police released a description of the car he was driving, but they still are not sure who he is.

“Saturday at six in the evening there was female traveling along Trees Mill Road in Salem Township,” said Trooper Stephen Limani.

For the 21-year-old driver, all was normal.

“She was traveling down the road when she came upon a vehicle and followed it a couple of hundred yards,” said Limani.

Then as the two vehicles were near Athena Drive, police say the man attacked the female driver.

“The driver of the vehicle hopped out of that vehicle and unfortunately, she didn’t think to put the window up and he was on top of her before she knew it, reaching in the window choking her.”

The man had both hands around the female’s neck, screaming insults at her.

“She was traumatized, it happened so fast is how she described it.”

Eventually letting the victim go, the suspect returned to his car but did not get in.

“He has the wherewithal or smarts to try to stand in front of his license plate because she was trying to get the registration from the vehicle.”

While the victim did not get a plate number, she did get the following description:

Suspect is about 5-foot, 7-inches tall

Brown hair

Approximately in his mid-30s

Average to muscular build

Driving a tan GMC Envoy

Anyone with information is asked to call police.