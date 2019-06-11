  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Indiana County, Indiana County Courthouse, Lunch

INDIANA, Pa. (AP) — A dispute over a banana and a cookie apparently sparked a fight between two inmates in a holding cell at a Pennsylvania courthouse.

Authorities say 18-year-old Ryshawn Crawford and a 35-year-old man were at the Indiana County courthouse for unrelated matters on Friday when Crawford said he wanted the other man’s bagged lunch. The other inmate gave Crawford the sandwich but refused to surrender the other two items.

Crawford then allegedly attacked the other man, who wasn’t seriously injured.

The fight was quickly broken up by sheriff’s deputies and Crawford was charged with assault, harassment and strangulation.

Crawford is serving a five-year state prison sentence term for robbery conspiracy.

The other inmate is in Indiana County jail on a DUI-related charge.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s