PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after police say he was kidnapped and shot Monday morning.

Pittsburgh Police officials say that officers responded to the 200-block of Lombard Street in the city’s Hill District at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday morning.

According to investigators, three men were inside a home when unknown assailants entered the residence, tying up two of the men and kidnapping the third man.

Police scavenged the area but were unable to find the victim.

Officers then responded to reports of a man yelling in the woods Tuesday morning at 6:15 a.m.

Authorities responded to the scene near Bedford Avenue and Morgan Street where they found the kidnapping victim tied at the wrists, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh Police continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 412-323-7800.