TOLEDO, Oh. (KDKA) – A police officer in Ohio saw a boy warming up for his baseball game, so he stopped to help him out.
In a post on Twitter, the Toledo Police Department said that Officer Henderson saw the young kid getting ready for his big game.
What the Henderson did next is what made the video go viral.
Police officials say that Henderson, who is also a member of the Toledo Police Department softball team, stopped to help Nathan get ready for his game.
The police officer helped the young slugger with grounders and pop-ups, according to the tweet.